2022 Greenfield police chase; 2nd man sentenced, gets probation

The Brief Two men were charged in a 2022 Greenfield police chase into West Allis. The second of those two men was sentenced on Thursday. Prosecutors said guns, drugs and more were found in the car after it crashed.



The second of two Milwaukee men convicted in a 2022 Greenfield police chase was sentenced on Thursday, March 6.

In court

The backstory:

Court records show 24-year-old Ralfiel Reed was sentenced to four years of probation, one year of which is to be served in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center with work and treatment release.

Reed pleaded guilty in January, records show, to possession with intent to deliver cocaine. A charge of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl was dismissed.

In July 2023, court records show 25-year-old Randy Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Randy Coleman; Ralfiel Reed

Case details

Dig deeper:

The police chase started in Greenfield and ended with a crash in West Allis. Officials told FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2022.

Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit Road for a report of suspicious activity and a traffic violation.

Greenfield police chase ends with crash on 60th Street

The chase went several miles and exceeded 100 mph, officials said. The pursuit ended when the vehicle being chased crashed near 60th and Lincoln in West Allis around 2:45 a.m.

The driver was identified as Coleman, and the passenger was identified as Reed. Several guns, more than a dozen bags with drugs, cash, multiple cellphones, and scales were also found inside the vehicle.