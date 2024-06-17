2021 fatal crash: Racine woman sentenced, 6 months jail plus probation

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Stephanie Raggs on Monday, June 17 to six months in jail with Huber privileges plus three years probation following a crash that killed a man in September 2021.

Raggs was sentenced to probation for a charge of knowingly operating while suspended causing death – and the jail time for the OWI count. In March, two other charges against Raggs were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, officers in Racine were dispatched to a crash on Main Street at Kewaunee Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Officers questioned a woman who later identified herself as Raggs. She said "she was northbound on Main Street when a vehicle on Kewaunee stopped and pulled into her lane of travel. (Raggs) stated she tried to avoid striking the vehicle but did in fact strike it." Raggs told police "be believed she was going 30 mph," the complaint says.

The complaint says Raggs "admitted to having '2-3' when asked if she had any alcohol." Officers then conducted field sobriety tests with Raggs. She was later placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to Ascension Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The complaint says a review of DOT records shows "Raggs does not possess a valid driver's license and that her driving status is suspended from a conviction in Kenosha County" in September 2019.