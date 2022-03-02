2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, March 2. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 61st and Medford. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg after exchanging gunfire with the suspect. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near 44th and Chambers.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.