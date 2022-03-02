Expand / Collapse search

2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:47AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, March 2. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 61st and Medford. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg after exchanging gunfire with the suspect. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near 44th and Chambers. 

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Franklin Strauss slaughterhouse application wasn't pulled, council says
article

Franklin Strauss slaughterhouse application wasn't pulled, council says

A proposed Strauss Brands slaughterhouse in Franklin received public opposition, and it appeared the company planned to scrap the project and sell the land. The Franklin Common Council, taking up the matter Tuesday, says the company never pulled their application.

Bell Ambulance makes plea for safe driving following recent crashes
article

Bell Ambulance makes plea for safe driving following recent crashes

Reckless driving poses a danger for all of us. That includes the drivers with the most important destinations – getting patients the emergency care they need.

Supplements for hair, skin and nails

Supplements to make your hair shinier and nails stronger can make some big promises. But do they really work? The experts share what you need to know.