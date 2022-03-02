15th and State shooting: Marquette University police investigate

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and State on Wednesday afternoon, March 2.

Officials say a suspect discharged a firearm at a victim not affiliated with Marquette. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled north on 15th Street in a black SUV – either a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police at shooting scene near 15th and State