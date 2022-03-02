Expand / Collapse search

15th and State shooting: Marquette University police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police at shooting scene near 15th and State

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and State on Wednesday afternoon, March 2. 

Officials say a suspect discharged a firearm at a victim not affiliated with Marquette. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled north on 15th Street in a black SUV – either a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police at shooting scene near 15th and State

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused
article

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused

A 42-year-old Racine woman is now charged in connection with an incident that was captured on video at a Kenosha Walmart.

Violence prevention: Milwaukee receives $8.4M from state
article

Violence prevention: Milwaukee receives $8.4M from state

State officials announced $8.4 million previously allocated to the city of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention was officially released following approval by the Milwaukee Common Council. 

Milwaukee Police District 5 shooting, man charged

Charges were filed on Wednesday, March 2 against Darreon Parker-Bell for allegedly opening fire inside the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 lobby on Friday, Feb. 25.