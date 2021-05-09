2 arrested in shooting near 10th and Walker, police say

Milwaukee police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that injured four people near 10th and Walker Saturday afternoon, May 8. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m.

Police say two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 45-year-old man.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, authorities said.

Associated Press contributed to this story.