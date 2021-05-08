Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to Milwaukee shootings minutes apart Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department article

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart on Saturday afternoon, May 8.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. near 20th and Greenfield. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, was shot during an apparent robbery. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:15 p.m., another shooting happened near 25th and Auer – nearly five miles north of the first shooting.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police do not have anyone in custody for either incident and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 tips app.

