19th and Lincoln homicide: Milwaukee man charged, held on $750K bond

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 19th and Lincoln on Sunday, May 15. The accused is Jose Davila-Gali.

Jose Davila-Gali

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a homicide scene near 19th and Lincoln early on May 15. A detective noted "at least 42 bullet strikes" into a car at the location -- and recovered "48 9mm casings surrounding the vehicle." The evidence was "consistent with bullets being fired into the car," the complaint says.

The medical examiner's report indicates the victim, identified as 28-year-old Juan Luis Estela Ortiz, died from dozens of gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

Juan Luis Estela Ortiz

Investigators spoke with a person who stated "she was leaving a nearby bar with the victim" and saw the victim get into her car. Moments later, the complaint says this person "saw a man approach the car and immediately begin shooting into it." This person stated "the man reloaded with a second magazine in between some of the shots," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Another person told police "he observed a person prior to the homicide attempting to conceal himself by the fence and trees" before he "saw the defendant run towards the Toyota Matrix and begin shooting at it," the complaint says.

Homicide near 19th and Lincoln

Investigators obtained and reviewed surveillance video in the area of the homicide. A pickup truck seen at the time of the crime "is consistent with the one the defendant was later caught driving," the complaint says. Investigators also noted the pickup truck "was revealed to be stolen on May 7."

The complaint indicates a Milwaukee police officer spotted the pickup truck in question near 12th and Lincoln on the evening of Wednesday, June 1. The defendant pulled into a gas station, filled up, and "appeared to notice the officers watching him." The complaint says moments later, "the defendant began to drive away at a high rate of speed."

Scene near 19th and Lincoln

According to the criminal complaint, the pickup truck "turned down countless streets and alleys, disregarded a total of 12 different stop signs and 1 red traffic light, and nearly striking a pedestrian walking his dog in the alley between W. Hayes Avenue and W. Arthur Avenue, nearly striking a civilian SUV while turning onto Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street, and nearly striking a pedestrian while turning southbound onto S. 15th Place from Lincoln Avenue." The defendant eventually stopped and surrendered. He was taken into custody – as well as his passenger.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

When the passenger was questioned by police, she "admitted that she had a firearm in her purse," the complaint says. The weapon contained 33 unfired cartridges. Investigators later test fired the handgun and "compared the resulting casings to the 48 recovered" from the crime scene. The complaint says "all 48 casings were fired by the same weapon, and that it was the defendant's Taurus 9mm."

Investigators interviewed Davila-Gali. He admitted "he had been driving" the pickup truck at the time of the chase. The complaint says "he noticed the police following him, so he freaked out and fled, at the same time realizing that there was a gun under the seat." Davila-Gali told investigators he did not know the truck was stolen.

The complaint says on the passenger's cellphone, "officers located a video dated May 15, 2022, which appeared to show the defendant, clearing a house, holding what appeared to be the same firearm. Said phone also contained a video" of the pickup truck "in a garage on May 8, 2022, the day after it was reported stolen." On the same phone, investigators located a photograph dated May 13 which "again showed the defendant holding that pistol while within the truck." The complaint says the "truck is recognizable by the pattern of the car upholstery, and the defendant's arm is recognizable by that unique tattoo."

The defendant later "admitted the video on the recovered cellphone showed him holding the same gun that was recovered," the complaint says.

Davila-Gali made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, June 7. Cash bond was set at $750,000. Davila-Gali is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 16.