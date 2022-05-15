Milwaukee homicides: 3 shot, killed overnight

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate fatal shootings that happened overnight from Saturday, May 14 into Sunday, May 15.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area of 11th and Rogers for one adult male around 11:45 p.m. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Scene near 17th and Vliet

Police were then called to the area of 17th and Vliet 40 minutes later for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy. Police say the incident was robbery-related and the victim was in possession of a firearm. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Scene near 19th and Lincoln

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 19th and Lincoln for another homicide. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.