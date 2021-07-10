19th and Grant shooting: Man injured, suspect in custody

Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near S. 19th Street and W. Grant Street on the city's south side.

The victim, a 45-year-old male, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody regarding the offense. 

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

