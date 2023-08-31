1970 UW-Madison bombing, FBI continues search for wanted man

article

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office has released new, "ageprogressed" photographs of Leo Frederick Burt – wanted for his alleged involvement in a 1970 bombing on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

It happened at Sterling Hall on Aug. 24, 1970. The FBI said the blast from the explosion, combined with the fire, led to the death of a 33-year-old researcher severe injuries to four others.

Four men were charged in the bombing on Sept. 2, 1970. The FBI said it was a protest to the war in Vietnam; Sterling Hall housed an army mathematics research center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three of the four men were later arrested and convicted. The fourth man – Leo Burt – remains wanted by the FBI. At the time, the bombing of Sterling Hall was the largest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. prior to Oklahoma City in 1995.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of Leo Frederick Burt. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or submit a tip online, which can remain anonymous.