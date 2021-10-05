Firearms stopped at Milwaukee airport checkpoints; 'Disturbing trend'

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have stopped 18 firearms at airport checkpoints at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2021.

In 2019, TSA officers detected 4,432 firearms nationwide. 87% of those firearms were loaded. In 2020, 3,257 firearms were stopped at TSA checkpoints – in part because the number of passengers screened fell due to COVID-19. Even so, 83% of the weapons stopped were loaded. Officials say on average, 25% of firearms detected at TSA checkpoints nationwide have a round in the chamber.

"I need to stress one important message here today -- that having a concealed carry permit or a CCW does not authorize a passenger to carry a firearm when entering a TSA security checkpoint or boarding a commercial aircraft," said Mark Lendvay, Federal Security Director for the State of Wisconsin.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Sept. 13. (TSA photo)

Lendvay stated when a firearm is detected, an entire TSA security checkpoint screening lane comes to a halt. This causes backups in other lanes – and often frustration for the traveling public.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The TSA can issue a federal civil felony against the offender – which includes an average fine of $4,100. However, the fine can top $13,000 along with potential criminal charges depending on the circumstances.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on June. 14. (TSA photo)

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 16 firearms were stopped in 2019, 11 in 2020, and to date in 2021, there have been 20 firearms stopped at TSA security checkpoints.

"We want to encourage folks to take the time, before coming to that airport, check your bag, make sure that you're not carrying a weapon, make sure if you carry a weapon that you do take it to check-in and declare that weapon so it can be transported safely," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

Learn more about what you can bring with you on a passenger airplane.