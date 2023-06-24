17th and Meinecke shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Meinecke on Saturday morning, June 24.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds. Police are looking for the person who shot him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.