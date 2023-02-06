17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

article

Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.

Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.