15th and State armed robbery: Marquette police seek 2 suspects

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business at 15th and State Street that happened on Monday, Oct. 25.

Officials say just before 5 p.m. Monday, two suspects entered a business, collected several items, and pointed a weapon at the employee on duty before leaving the store without paying. Officials say the suspects fled westbound on W. State Street in a dark-colored sedan with no license plates and no front car logo.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Black, in his mid-20s, 5'10" tall, and weighing 250 pounds with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, plaid pajama pants, and brown slippers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Black, in his mid-20s, 5'10" tall, and weighing 170 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark baseball cap, light blue jeans, and blue foam clogs.

If you have information that could help Marquette police solve this crime, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.