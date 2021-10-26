Expand / Collapse search

15th and State armed robbery: Marquette police seek 2 suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Armed robbery near 15th and State

Marquette police are investigating an armed robbery near 15th and State.

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business at 15th and State Street that happened on Monday, Oct. 25.

Officials say just before 5 p.m. Monday, two suspects entered a business, collected several items, and pointed a weapon at the employee on duty before leaving the store without paying. Officials say the suspects fled westbound on W. State Street in a dark-colored sedan with no license plates and no front car logo.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Black, in his mid-20s, 5'10" tall, and weighing 250 pounds with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, plaid pajama pants, and brown slippers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Black, in his mid-20s, 5'10" tall, and weighing 170 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark baseball cap, light blue jeans, and blue foam clogs.

If you have information that could help Marquette police solve this crime, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.

Packers face huge test at Arizona
article

Packers face huge test at Arizona

The Green Bay Packers have demonstrated all season they can win games when they’re not even close to full strength. Now they’re about to face a challenge unlike anything they’ve encountered all year.

Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years
article

Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remains an emergency.

North Prairie firefighter dies after contracting COVID on duty

A North Prairie firefighter has died in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19. Colleagues are remembering Gary Berg for his decades of dedication to the job.