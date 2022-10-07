14th and National shooting; man wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 7 near 14th and National. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.