14 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 4 fatal

A slew of weekend shootings in Milwaukee highlight a dangerous trend local leaders are working to stop as summer approaches. All said it must be a community effort.

"It is just insane the number of guns that we have in this community," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The violent weekend was followed by pleas from local leaders Monday to come together and make the city and county safer.

"We’re seeing way too many shootings in the city," said Barrett.

"Overall, we need everyone in the community to play a part because we are losing too many young people in our community," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

On Sunday alone there were eight shootings, four of them fatal. Milwaukee police reported six shootings on Friday with injuries. One of them involved a 2-year old boy who got ahold of a gun, unintentionally shooting himself. He remains in critical condition. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with that case and is awaiting charges.

"We had a big spike last year during the pandemic, and we are on pace this year to have a spike similar to what we had last year," said Joe'mar Hooper, executive director of Safe & Sound.

Hooper works to connect youth and area residents with resources that help build safe and empowered neighborhoods.

"We know that coming out of COVID, we know there’s still a sense of hopelessness and economic despair," he said.

He said Monday over the next several weeks, the initiative will work to connect young people with quality summer activities. Still, he said there is much more work to be done.

"There's a ton of issues and stressors and traumas folks are dealing with that we really need to try to address as a community to stave this off, not to mention the easy access to guns," he said.

Three of the four people killed in Milwaukee were women, two in their 30s and one in her 20s.