12th and Chambers fatal shooting; Milwaukee man charged on the run

article

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a convenience store at 12th and Chambers on Monday, July 3. The accused is Antoine Williams. He is not in police custody, but faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police went to a convenience store at 12th and Chambers in response to a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim lying in a store aisle. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

Milwaukee 12th and Chambers fatal shooting

Police obtained video that showed the shooting. The complaint says the "video is clear enough and close enough to identify the persons depicted in it. It shows the shooter inside the store prior to the arrival of the victim. The shooter appears agitated and is muttering loudly. The victim enters the store, passes the shooter, and goes into the aisle where his body is later found. The shooter pulls out a gun" and fires at the victim multiple times. The shooter then ran out of the store.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Detectives spoke to witnesses who were at the store. They know and recognize the shooter and the victim "as store regulars who are roommates and frequently argue." Police searched a residence where the two live -- and "found identifiers of the defendant."

Online court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Williams.