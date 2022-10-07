Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 37th and Congress

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Oct. 6 near 37th and Congress. It happened around 7:50 p.m. 

Police say a 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  