12-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 37th and Congress

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Oct. 6 near 37th and Congress. It happened around 7:50 p.m.

Police say a 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.