112th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Milwaukee's Cheer District

Deer District is transformed into Cheer District through Jan. 15. The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree will also be displayed in Cheer District for the fourth straight year and lit by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21.

Dynamic Events by David Caruso, designer of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree, will produce the tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 21 with Mayor Johnson.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the second-longest running official tree in the United States after New York City, with this year marking the 112th year of the city’s tree.

