11-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, drive-by near 74th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting near 74th and Capitol Drive Monday afternoon, Jan. 31.
Police said the boy was a passenger in a vehicle when another driver fired shots.
The boy arrived at a hospital for treatment after the shooting, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
