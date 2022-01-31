11-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, drive-by near 74th and Capitol

An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting near 74th and Capitol Drive Monday afternoon, Jan. 31.

Police said the boy was a passenger in a vehicle when another driver fired shots.

The boy arrived at a hospital for treatment after the shooting, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.