10th and Walnut hit-and-run crash: Milwaukee man charged

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man at 10th and Walnut on June 20. The accused is Sukhjinder Singh – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Hit-and-run - resulting in death

Operate motor vehicle without a valid license - cause death

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 10th and Walnut shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 to investigate a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Emergency personnel on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but he died on the scene. Family members identified the victim as Elroy Robinson.

10th and Walnut hit-and-run crash scene

Officers on the scene spoke with a witness who indicated he "observed a silver older, mid-sized sedan traveling eastbound on Walnut at a high rate of speed, approximately 50-60 MPH with its headlights off," the complaint says. The witness told police when he turned onto Walnut behind the speeding vehicle, "he saw what he believed to be an unknown object fly off the silver car. The silver car continued eastbound without stopping," the complaint says.

The complaint says officers reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Milwaukee County Transit System bus which showed a car leaving the Express Convenience Center at 30th and Lisbon -- with its windshield intact a short time before the crash. On Tuesday, June 22, officers spotted a 2002 Toyota Camry, a four-door sedan, "with severe damage to the windshield and hood." The complaint says "this damage is consistent with a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian."

Surveillance video from a food and liquor store on N. Holton showed a man getting out of the driver's seat. The complaint says "this driving is wearing the same clothing as the man observed entering the Toyota at the Express Convenience Center."

While reviewing video at the business on N. Holton on June 21, an officer "observed the defendant, Sukhjinder Singh, in the back cooler of the business," the complaint says. The officer indicated the video was "clear enough that she can identify the defendant as the driver of the Toyota." When speaking with the owner of the business, he told the officer it was Singh.

The complaint also notes "the defendant does not possess a valid license to drive a vehicle."

This is a developing story.