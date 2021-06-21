Fatal hit-and-run near 10th and Walnut

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near 10th and Walnut shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

The victim, a 60-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.MIL

The circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek any information on the vehicle or driver involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.