WOW! Japanese astronaut captures Wisconsin looking its best from ISS

Even if you have lived in Wisconsin your entire life, never would you have had a chance to see the Badger State like this.

Japanese Astronaut Soichi Noguchi is on the International Space Station.

Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) is the first international crew member to fly on a commercial crew mission. He is a Mission Specialist on the NASA SpaceX Crew-1 mission that lifted off for the ISS last month.

Noguchi's role on the ISS will be as an engineer -- where he will work on science, maintenance, conduct spacewalks, and more.

Noguchi's first flight into space came in July 2005 -- when he was part of the Space Shuttle Discovery launch.