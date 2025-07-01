Wisconsin weather in June 2025; highs and lows as summer starts

article

The Brief June 2025 has wrapped up and July is here. Taking a look back on the temperatures and precipitation for the month. The first real heat of the year broke records with wildfire smoke for a big chunk of the month.



The first month of summer 2025 has come and gone! But how did it all play out?

June 2025 recap

What we know:

June was split even with 15 days when temperatures were below average and 15 days when temperatures were above average.

The majority of the warmest days were during the last few weeks of June. In fact, there were three consecutive days when the temperatures were 94°F on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd. It is typical to experience that this time of year. There are normally at least two 90°F days in June.

While we had many warm afternoons, the low evening temperatures were very warm as well. In fact, Milwaukee experienced the highest low temperatures on Sunday, June 22 and Monday, June 23, where temperatures only cooled into the mid to upper 70s.

This period of warmth was when the first round of impactful heat came to Wisconsin this year. Heat advisories and heat warnings were issued during this time with heat indices nearing 110°F.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

While the heat did impact some days of Summerfest, it did not impact the opening day of the festival. June 19th, opening day, was one of the warmer first days in the past five years and the wettest with just under a tenth of an inch of rain.

From the end of May into the first half of June, wildfire smoke from Canada surged south into the United States. Air quality alerts were issued on several days with the city view remaining hazy during the time.

Most of the precipitation in June occurred during the weekdays. The total rain for the month was 3.19" of rain with an overall deficit of 1.19".

The highest amount was on June 18 with 1.25" of rain recorded in Milwaukee. This is when we had reports of flooding in Delavan and near the city of Milwaukee.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

With the tropical air that stayed in place for the second half of June, rain and storms dumped heavy rain in certain locations and light rain in others. This caused a big difference in rain totals across southeast Wisconsin when systems moved through.

Onto July, which is typically the hottest month of the year in Milwaukee. High temperatures are usually in the low 80s with lows in the lower 60s.

Milwaukee is expected to see the heat return 10°F to 15°F above normal just in time for the 4th of July.

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.