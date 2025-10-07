Wisconsin frost, freeze conditions arrive in northern half of state

article

The Brief A freeze warning and frost advisory are issued through Wednesday morning for most of Wisconsin. Widespread frost and temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Southern Wisconsin will be the warmest but could still reach the 30s.



The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for central and northern Wisconsin and a frost advisory for central Wisconsin from Tuesday night, Oct. 7 through Wednesday morning, Oct. 8.

Freeze warning, advisory

What we know:

Areas under a freeze warning are expected to have temperatures falling into the mid-20s to the low-30s, causing significant damage or even killing vegetation. This will likely end the growing season in these portions of the state. Areas under a frost advisory can expect widespread frost and damage to uncovered sensitive plants.

A secondary cold front and added high pressure will aid in transporting colder air into the upper Midwest. With almost clear skies and northerly winds, temperatures in southeast Wisconsin will reach the lower 40s near the lake to some mid and upper 30s inland where patchy frost is possible. To be on the safe side, cover up plants or bring them inside if possible on Tuesday evening.

Northern portions of Wisconsin typically see the first freeze in the middle to late portion of September, while central and southern portions of the state experience it during the month of October.

Specifically for Milwaukee, the average first freeze occurs on Oct. 22, although it has happened as early as the end of September and as late as the end of November.

The first freeze is when temperatures reach 32°F. The average first hard freeze is when temperatures reach 28°F which usually occurs at the beginning of November for Milwaukee.

Warmer temps for weekend

What's next:

The cooler air mass on the way will stick around through the end of the week, keeping seasonable high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will warm again over the weekend back into the low to middle 70s which is about 10 degrees warmer for this time of year.

Dew points will remain in the pleasant category even as temperatures warm slightly by Saturday and Sunday.