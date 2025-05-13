Wisconsin dense fog advisory Tuesday into Wednesday; what to expect
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Fog advisory
Why you should care:
The advisory covers all lakeshore counties – Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan – until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
During the advisory, dense fog could limit visibility in some areas to a quarter-mile or less – posing a potential hazard on the roads. It will spread inland from Lake Michigan.
