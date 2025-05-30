Wisconsin Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke; what you need to know

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert. The major concern is fine particulates from Canadian wildfires. Most areas are at risk for poor air quality until Saturday morning, May 31.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the entire state from 6 a.m. Friday, May 30 through 6 a.m. Saturday, May 31. The major concern is the rising levels of fine particle pollution which is referred to as, PM2.5. It is being caused by Canadian wildfire smoke that is slowly drifting into the region.

Air Quality Alert

What we know:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" or orange level across most of Wisconsin.

Some areas could even reach the "Unhealthy" or red level threshold.

The smoke is spreading across the area from north to south ahead of an incoming cold front and may linger into Saturday in parts of western Wisconsin.

Why you should care:

A recent study published in the scientific journal "Current Opinion in Environmental Science & Health" shows strong evidence linking even short-term exposure to PM2.5 with increased respiratory illness, asthma attacks, and even death.

The most vulnerable are children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and people with chronic health conditions.

Be careful when outdoors

What you can do:

Limit outdoor activity, especially strenuous exercise.

Take breaks and listen to your body.

Watch for coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath.

Asthma sufferers should follow their action plans and keep inhalers handy.

Those with heart conditions should monitor for fatigue, palpitations, or breathing issues and contact a doctor if symptoms arise.

Monitor conditions

Timeline:

Conditions are expected to improve Friday evening in northeast Wisconsin, but smoke may shift further south and west. Another advisory could follow if PM2.5 levels remain high.

Stay updated on air quality conditions at: airquality.wi.gov