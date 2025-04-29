Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin 1st tornadoes of 2025; 6 reported in northern part of state

Published  April 29, 2025 5:10pm CDT
The Brief

    • Severe storms barreled through Wisconsin on Monday, April 28.
    • With those storms, Wisconsin recorded its first tornadoes of 2025.
    • At least six tornadoes were reported.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin experienced its first tornadoes of 2025 on Monday, April 28.  

First tornadoes of 2025

What we know:

A series of tornado-warned storms started just south of Eau Claire and barreled east towards Green Bay. 

Four tornadoes were confirmed in western Wisconsin with three EF-1 tornadoes in Mondovi, Allen, and near Augusta. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Hale Corner. Two confirmed EF-0 tornadoes were recorded in Mattoon and Birnamwood. 

Tornadogenesis

Local perspective:

Below is footage of what is called tornadogenesis – which is the formation or life cycle of a tornado. This was taken by Carson A. just southeast of Augusta, WI around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 28. 

Confirmed EF1 tornado in northwest Wisconsin

This video was captured by Carson Akers southeast of Augusta, Wisconsin (in the northwest part of the state).

