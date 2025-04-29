Wisconsin 1st tornadoes of 2025; 6 reported in northern part of state

article

First tornadoes of 2025

What we know:

A series of tornado-warned storms started just south of Eau Claire and barreled east towards Green Bay.

Four tornadoes were confirmed in western Wisconsin with three EF-1 tornadoes in Mondovi, Allen, and near Augusta. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Hale Corner. Two confirmed EF-0 tornadoes were recorded in Mattoon and Birnamwood.

Tornadogenesis

Local perspective:

Below is footage of what is called tornadogenesis – which is the formation or life cycle of a tornado. This was taken by Carson A. just southeast of Augusta, WI around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 28.