Wisconsin 1st tornadoes of 2025; 6 reported in northern part of state
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin experienced its first tornadoes of 2025 on Monday, April 28.
First tornadoes of 2025
What we know:
A series of tornado-warned storms started just south of Eau Claire and barreled east towards Green Bay.
Four tornadoes were confirmed in western Wisconsin with three EF-1 tornadoes in Mondovi, Allen, and near Augusta. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Hale Corner. Two confirmed EF-0 tornadoes were recorded in Mattoon and Birnamwood.
Tornadogenesis
Local perspective:
Below is footage of what is called tornadogenesis – which is the formation or life cycle of a tornado. This was taken by Carson A. just southeast of Augusta, WI around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 28.
The Source: The information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.