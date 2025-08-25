Waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan as cool, breezy weather holds

article

The Brief Waterspout Risk Monday & Tuesday: Cooler northwest winds over warm Lake Michigan are creating a slight chance for waterspouts, mainly over the eastern and northern lake. Cool, Fall-Like Weather: Highs hold in the 60s with lows in the 40s inland through Tuesday before a gradual midweek warm-up. Midweek Changes: A cold front Wednesday night into Thursday may bring showers or a few thunderstorms, with temperatures moderating closer to seasonal norms by Friday.



The end of August is serving up a taste of fall across southern Wisconsin, and with it comes a slight risk of waterspouts over Lake Michigan on Monday and Tuesday. The setup remains favorable for the narrow, tornado-like funnels that occasionally spin up over the Great Lakes.

Waterspouts possible

What we know:

The culprit is a strong low-pressure system lingering over James Bay, keeping northwest winds and cooler air flowing over the region. With Lake Michigan waters still relatively warm, that clash sets up the instability needed for waterspouts to form. The National Weather Service notes the best chances Monday are over the eastern and northern portions of Lake Michigan, especially where lake-effect showers are more common.

By Monday night and Tuesday, high pressure will build in from the Plains, calming winds and eventually cutting off the fuel for waterspouts. For boaters and beachgoers, that means the risk will fade quickly after Monday and early Tuesday.

How waterspouts form

Dig deeper:

Most waterspouts in our part of the world are what we call "fair-weather" types and not nearly as destructive tornadoes. Here's how they form:

Cold air flows over warm water, causing air to rise.

Winds converge and give that rising air a gentle spin.

Growing clouds stretch the column, helping a funnel develop.

The circulation reaches the water, completing the waterspout.

While typically short-lived, waterspouts can still be dangerous for small boats and other watercraft. The can also be hazardous for anyone too close to piers or breakwalls.

Heading near the lake?

What you can do:

If you’re heading near the lake, boaters should be prepared to head back to shore quickly. Swimmers should steer clear of piers and rip current-prone spots. The safest place to view a waterspout is from land, at a distance.

As southern Wisconsin enjoys its fall-like stretch this week, Monday could offer one of those fleeting and dramatic reminders of the power of the Great Lakes.