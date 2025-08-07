Warm, humid weather ahead for southeast Wisconsin; what to expect

article

The Brief A warm and humid stretch of weather is on the way Friday and Saturday. There's a chance of thunderstorms as well into most of next week. Wildfire smoke could return on Friday night.



A warm and humid stretch of weather is on the way, and with it comes a chance for thunderstorms. Here's what to expect.

Heat and humidity



As we wrap up the first full week of August, a warm and humid weather pattern will settle in. Air temperatures are expected in the 90s on Friday and again on Saturday.

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity" is a common phrase we hear this time of year. Gulf moisture streaming north, combined with "corn sweat" or evapotranspiration – that is, moisture from the corn crop – are both increasing humidity levels across the Midwest.

Dew points will remain in the 70s through most of next week. This is important, because not only does the dew point tell us how humid it feels (dew points above 70 feel like the tropics), it also dictates what low temperatures will be at night.

The air temperature will never drop below the dew point. When we have a really humid environment like this, it's not only the daytime heat we need to be concerned about, but also the fact that low temperatures will not drop below 70 degrees through next week. Make sure to find a way to keep cool at night as well.

Thunderstorm outlook



With all of this heat and humidity in place, there will also be several chances for thunderstorms over the next week. As of now, many of these chances are relatively scattered in nature.

However, Saturday night appears to be the best chance in the coming days for widespread storms and possibly a line of strong storms. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main threats should this line develop. The timeframe is after 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, but that could change.

It will be a hot and humid day on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms at night. This also includes Green Bay, so if you are heading to the Packers pre-season game, make sure to have the FOX LOCAL Mobile App and the FOX6 Storm Center App.

Wildfire Smoke



Wildfire smoke has largely left our skies. However, we could see a little more move in from the west on Friday night and Saturday. As of now, most of this should remain elevated, meaning we will see it but not breathe it in here at the surface.



