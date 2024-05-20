Southeast Wisconsin severe weather threat for May 20-21

article

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Wisconsin except for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac to be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, May 20. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast updates throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a pair of low pressure systems will impact southeast Wisconsin through Tuesday, May 21 – and conditions are right for the potential of severe weather.

The first of the systems has already brought strong to severe storms to parts of the FOX6 viewing area. An unstable warm front will continue to produce storms later Monday and into Monday evening.

The second low pressure system will approach with a warm front overnight, and we can expect a round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday morning.

There may be a long gap between the morning round and the evening round on Tuesday. This gap will serve to further prime the atmosphere for the cold front's arrival Tuesday evening with a potentially widespread severe outbreak on Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk area for Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has an increased threat for severe weather on Tuesday, with an Enhanced Risk area over more than half of Wisconsin, including the western portions of southeastern Wisconsin. There is also a Slight Risk area over the eastern portion of the FOX6 viewing area.

As for Monday, thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and early evening, likely ending closer to dinner time.

For Tuesday, one round will move through during the morning, potentially lingering into the afternoon. We'll likely have dry time the rest of the afternoon into the early evening, which could easily recharge the atmosphere and fuel more severe weather for the next round. The second round will move in late Tuesday evening, potentially not until after 8 p.m. along a cold front. That line will likely pose the biggest threat. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible.

Check out some of the awesome pictures from this morning's batch of storms. The sky was angry, with many viewers sharing some great pictures of what are called Undulatus Asperatus clouds. These are common during times of unstable weather.

