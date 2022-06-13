Southeast Wisconsin severe storms knocked down trees, blocking roads

Severe storms Monday afternoon caused damage across southeast Wisconsin and knocked out power for tens of thousands.

A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing a window smashed over at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A spokesman said that was the only damage they were aware of.

FOX6 crews witnessed a lot of trees down across the area after the storms pushed through Monday afternoon.

A tree partially blocked Whitnall Edge Road in Franklin. Another was reported not too far away in Oak Creek at the corner of Country Drive and Sunny View.

In Milwaukee, we spotted a tree that fell on top of a car near 9th and Washington.

The biggest fallen tree we saw Monday evening was in Waukesha County, completely blocking Sunset Drive in the Town of Genesee.

Monday night, the road was still closed due to a few large trees down, one that fell into a power line.

Homeowners living on the corner shared video of a tree uprooted from their driveway and several branches down in their yard. Other neighbors said they lost power, but it came back on by evening.

One couple living in the area said it started hailing and they were thankful they didn't have terrible damage.

"There was a tree down on the side of the road here which Fred, when the storm stopped, we got the chainsaw out, and he took care of it so it was sticking out like eight, 10 feet into the road," said Wendy Sleider, homeowner.

Several streetlights were out, and businesses in the county didn't have power either.

There were no reports of any injuries in the area.