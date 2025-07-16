Wisconsin tornado watch Wednesday; here's what to know

The Brief The NWS issued a tornado watch for all of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. A line of strong to severe storms will sweep eastward across our area. Heavy rainfall and flooding are also a concern.



The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 16.

The tornado watch covers Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 6 p.m.

During a tornado watch, tornadoes could be possible. Isolated hail and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.

Severe weather outlook (12:03 p.m.)

The FOX6 Weather Experts are tracking storms that are expected to form as a broken line to our west on Wednesday afternoon, July 16 and then become stronger and more organized as they move east across the Milwaukee Metro on Wednesday evening.

Timing

What we know:

A broken line of storms is expected to form west of a line from West Bend to Waukesha between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A more organized line will move east into areas just west of the lake-shore between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Strong to severe storms will be over the I-43 corridor by 6 p.m.

A Slight Risk has been issued for our area by the Storm Prediction Center. That is considered a two out of five on the threat scale and means that scattered severe storms are possible.

The main threats for southeastern Wisconsin are strong straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph, but a brief tornado is possible.

Heavy rain is also possible with 1-2" in some areas and isolated locations getting over 3" in a short period of time.

Flooding is possible for areas hit by one or more intense thunderstorms. Areas north of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington are most at risk of flooding, but all areas could be impacted.

Some of the strongest storms will arrive during the late afternoon and early evening commute times, causing problems for area drivers.

Tips for driving in thunderstorms

What you can do:

Reduce speed

Increasing following distance

Be prepared to pull over if necessary

Avoid flooded areas

Keep your vehicle's lights on for better visibility

Be prepared on the road, at work and at home by staying tuned for updates, monitoring the Fox Local app and downloading the Fox 6 Storm Center App.

