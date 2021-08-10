Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, strong to severe storms are expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind the main threat. Large hail and tornadoes are also possible.
We're expecting two rounds of storms; the first of which will move out late Tuesday evening. A second batch of storms could develop overnight, according to the FOX6 Weather Experts.
Wednesday brings more heat and another severe weather threat.
