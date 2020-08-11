Learn how to become a FOX6 Future Forecaster

FOX6 and Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing, and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE to submit a child to be a Future Forecaster

Upload a video audition (below) of your 6 to 12-year-old doing their forecasting. Fill out the audition submission form completely -- and you'll be in the running. FOX6 staff will periodically review all entries and Future Forecasters who are selected to join Rob on WakeUp will be officially invited by phone and/or email. Future Forecaster appearances are scheduled approximately two (2) weeks in advance.

IMPORTANT TO KEEP IN MIND

Child may be entered by their parent or legal guardian (no grandparents, aunts/uncles, friends, etc. as a parent or legal guardian is the only one able to consent to the required release form).

Video audition should be no longer than 1 minute, 30 seconds in length.

Video should include your child giving their pretend weather forecast. Video of your child at the family picnic, the school play, or chasing the dog will be adorable, but we really need to see their love of all things weather and how they do the forecast.

Need some inspiration for your child's audition video? Watch the YouTube video below.

CLICK HERE to see some of the Future Forecasters that have already been on FOX6 WakeUp News.