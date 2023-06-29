SE Wisconsin air quality alert extended; when to expect relief

article

The southeast Wisconsin air quality alert related to Canada wildfire smoke has been extended to noon Friday, June 30. It was set to expire at noon Thursday.

Air particulates or ozone levels remain elevated and unhealthy for people with respiratory issues. According to the Air Quality Index, conditions vary by county – but Milwaukee and Waukesha counties remain among the least healthy.

Wednesday, for a second day in a row, some of the worst air in the country was in Waukesha County. Officials said a combination of several factors resulted in record-breaking consequences. In Milwaukee County, some outdoor workers said they'd been feeling the effects of worsened air quality.

"Our monitors are currently observing some of the highest concentrations of particulate air pollutants on record," Katie Praedel, Wisconsin DNR Air Monitoring Section Chief, said of Waukesha County on Wednesday.

The air quality doesn't just affect people. At the Milwaukee County Zoo, staff have been taking action and caution – moving some animals indoors.

