Milwaukee air quality; Canada wildfires create 'very unhealthy' conditions

Air quality improvements are expected as southeast Wisconsin wraps up the week. But for now, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is showing "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" conditions in Milwaukee and Waukesha respectively.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say by Friday, we should reach moderate to low levels much more typical of this time of the year. Track the forecast easily when you visit the FOX6Now.com Weather page.

As more information on the air quality is learned, we will update this post.

Cancellations due to air quality

Heart(beats) of the City at Red Arrow Park

The Zach Pietrini Band will not play on Wednesday, June 28 – and will be rescheduled for a later date. Limited food trucks will still be available on Water Street at Red Arrow Park for grab-and-go lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heart(beats) of the City will resume at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 with Alyssia Dominguez.