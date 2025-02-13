Milwaukee snow emergency declared Thursday; what to know

The Brief The Milwaukee DPW declared a snow emergency for Thursday from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday. While the snow emergency is in effect, parking restrictions will be in effect. The city has a number of resources to stay informed.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency for Thursday, Feb. 13 following the winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow in some areas. Here's what it means for you.

Parking restrictions

Why you should care:

No parking is allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when a snow emergency is in effect. Alternate side parking is required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as well.

Posted street signs take precedence, and the DPW reminds drivers to read signs for winter parking instructions before they park.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the odd numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 13 through 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, the DPW said, including the streetcar route and other city roadways.

What you can do:

To confirm the main streets that do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information, visit the city's website or call 414-286-2489.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. on Friday morning. A list of school parking lot locations can be found on the city's website.

Stay informed

Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify

Follow DPW on Facebook and X – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (city residents only)

Call 414-286-2489 for information and assistance

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking

Neighbors react

"We make a good attitude about that and helping each other out, especially when it comes to shoveling out neighbors' cars even," Zachary Stahle said. think a lot of people, neighbors especially, help each other out — which is really rare."

Meanwhile, Marlene Richiez-Valdez said parking has been a bit of a nuisance.

"I had to rent parking in my own building that I live in, apart from already having to pay for street parking, just cause it was so hard to find parking," she said. "It's been horrible. There's limited access. There's not really a lot of areas to park."

