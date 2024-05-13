Milwaukee rain; 3rd wettest start to spring in recorded history
MILWAUKEE - It has been a rainy start to May -- with eight out of the last 12 days having rain at least somewhere in southeast Wisconsin.
Milwaukee has had measurable rain six out of the last 12 days, bringing our monthly rain total so far to 2.52". That is more than 1" above average.
Much of spring has been similar. Milwaukee picked up 3.80" of rain during April, which was just a touch below average. March was the third-rainiest on record with a whopping 5.50" of rain -- 3.30" above average.
In fact, Milwaukee is experiencing it's third rainiest start to spring on record! Our season rainfall total so far is 11.82".
There are still several chances for rain over the next six days, especially later Thursday. At least our flowers will love it.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
