November 2023 looks to continue what October started with well-above-average temperatures. On Monday, a majority of southeast Wisconsin at least got into the upper 60s – with Milwaukee and Janesville getting to the 70 degree mark.

Just how common is this? Recently, the answer is much more common than it historically has been.

With over 152 years of weather data in Milwaukee, we can really nerd out on this. During only 30 of those 152 years did Milwaukee have a day in November reach 70 degrees or warmer.

70°F high temperature statistics for November in Milwaukee

Out of those, over 4,560 November days on record, only 58 of them hit 70 degrees or warmer. Meaning on any given November day, historically, you only have a 1.27% chance of randomly hitting 70 degrees or warmer. While it might sound like they're really rare, recently, that's not the case.

November 2020 alone had seven days reach 70 degrees or warmer; 2022 had four, and 2016 had four. In the past 15 years, we've had a majority of our 70-degree occurrences. Before 2008, it was almost unheard of to have multiple 70-degree days in November – only happening in nine years.

Just looking at our extended forecast of warmer-than-average temperatures – there's a good chance we could have another one mid-month!