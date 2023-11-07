Wisconsin fall warmup? Mid-November looking favorable in our area

article

Reaching a high temperature of 70 degrees Monday, Nov. 6 might have thrown you off your senses, but on average, we're much cooler in November. We've continued our warm fall into the new month – but don't be surprised if we have plenty more 60s – and maybe even a 70 or two – long term.

Temperatures on Tuesday, Nov. 7 are much closer to what you expect this time of year. The average high heading into mid-November is typically around 50 degrees. But like October, November can be quite a variable month when it comes to cold and snow. Some years in November, we hardly get any hints of winter.

This month might just be one of those Novembers as long-term temperature outlooks keep us well above average into the middle of the month. With the average high between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 being in the upper 40s, it's very likely with this above-average temperature trend will push into the 60s with no problem.

Mid-November temperature outlook

Historically, the end of October is on average when we see our last 70-degree (or warmer) day of the year, but we have had 70-degree days all the way until Nov. 21. So don't put those T-shirts and shorts away yet!