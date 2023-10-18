article

October has been a month that just can't make up its mind with temperatures.

From 80s to the start to now near 70 by mid-month, sadly all warm weather has to come to an end at some point, and it begs the question: How many more 60-degree (or warmer) days do we have left until winter settles in?

Historically, Milwaukee and a majority of southeast Wisconsin have plenty of time until our last 60-degree day. Going back to the late 1800s in weather data, we usually have our last of the year in mid-November.

Last 60°F+ statistics for Milwaukee

The earliest we had our last 60-degree day was on Oct. 4, 1925 and the latest was last year on Dec. 29 – so it's very much possible we have two whole months before our last 60 of the year.

Once winter settles in, we do have to wait awhile until our first 60-degree day of the year. On average, it isn't until March 20. So if Wednesday, Oct. 18 ends up as our last of the year, then we hope you went out and enjoyed it!