Meteorological spring begins March 1

March 1, 2022 is the start of meteorological spring.

Meteorological seasons are based on average weather conditions, while astronomical seasons are based on the earth's tilt throughout the year.

During meteorological spring, we see the largest increase in temperature on average for a period of three months than any other time of the year. We also see the largest increase in daylight as we get closer and closer to summer.

High temperatures go from the 30s to the 70s from March through May on average, but this does not mean snow season is done. Winter weather still happens during meteorological spring, but due to higher temperatures and longer days, it doesn't stick around as long.

On Tuesday, temperatures were in the 70s for much of the central plains, and could signal a pattern that could lead to an early spring, even here in Wisconsin.

