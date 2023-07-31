Jefferson County tornado confirmed; trees 'topped, snapped or uprooted'

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Monday, July 31 a EF-1 tornado touched down in Jefferson County on Friday, July 28.

The NWS report says the tornado began around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the southwest tip of Upper Spring Lake. Numerous trees were topped, snapped or uprooted along Mill Road.

The worst damage was near the intersection of County Road Z and Mill Road where most of the trees on the south side of a residence were snapped or uprooted.

Officials said the tornado dissipated over an open field one half mile east of County Road Z. Maximum winds reached 95 MPH and was on the ground form 1.25 miles.