Heavy rain, wind in southeast Wisconsin on Monday Morning

article

Get ready for a rainy and windy Monday morning commute.

A steady rain will move in from the southwest after 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and overspread all of southeast Wisconsin.

Some freezing rain is possible for a time in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties, where temperatures will be around freezing. These areas will quickly change to all rain by mid-to-late morning, as well.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected between 5 a.m. and noon, with light rain continuing in the afternoon before tapering off during the evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say 1.00"-1.50" of rain is likely out of this system.

Make sure any storm drains are clear of debris, as we will have both the heavy rain combined with the snow melt. Expect elevated river levels this week as a result of the rain and melted snow.

The wind will be gusting out of the east-southeast throughout the morning Monday (off of the lake) before getting a little lighter during the afternoon. Peak wind gusts in the morning could be over 40 mph in spots.

The precipitation will taper off Monday evening. A light mix or some snow is possible in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties on Monday night as the system moves out. Mild temperatures are forecast through the middle part of the week with highs in the 40s.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Keep tabs on the FOX6 Forecast!