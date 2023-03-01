Wisconsin snow potential Friday, mostly to south

article

A broad system of heavy snow will pass just south of southeastern Wisconsin Friday, March 3 – and move through Illinois and Michigan. But it is too close for comfort.

The biggest impacts can be expected in the Chicago area with high potential for 6 inches or more of accumulation. Kenosha County and Racine County have the best chance at accumulation, but with current model trends we'll be right on the edge of this system. There's still plenty of uncertainty.

Some atmospheric models forecast as much as 10 inches of snowfall in spots because of this system. It is still possible the low track shifts farther north, but at this time only the North America Model forecasted such a path.

Atmospheric model snow map for accumulation of snow through Sunday, March 5

So far, the consensus is a 100-mile trend south that clears us of most of the higher totals. If you are planning to head into the Chicago area Friday and into the weekend, don't be surprised if there are delays.