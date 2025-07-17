Dodge County tornadoes, NWS confirms 2 touched down Wednesday

The Brief The NWS confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Dodge County on Wednesday. One tornado briefly touched down in Beaver Dam. The other was in Hustisford. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Dodge County during Wednesday afternoon's severe storms.

Beaver Dam tornado

What they're saying:

Just before 3 p.m., an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near Buckhorn Road and Breezy Point Road. It mainly impacted corn fields and tree lines.

Hustisford tornado

What they're saying:

Another EF-0 tornado touched down in Hustisford around 3:20 p.m. It started near County Road E and Hillcrest and ended near Grey Road and Wildcat Road around 3:35 p.m. Winds were estimated at 70 mph.

Dane County tornado

What they're saying:

While not in southeast Wisconsin, the same storm system produced another tornado.

The NWS confirmed an EF-0 in Mazomanie, roughly 24 miles west of Madison, touched down around 1:15 p.m. It had maximum wind speeds around 80 mph.

