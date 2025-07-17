Dodge County tornadoes, NWS confirms 2 touched down Wednesday
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Dodge County during Wednesday afternoon's severe storms.
Beaver Dam tornado
What they're saying:
Just before 3 p.m., an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down near Buckhorn Road and Breezy Point Road. It mainly impacted corn fields and tree lines.
Hustisford tornado
What they're saying:
Another EF-0 tornado touched down in Hustisford around 3:20 p.m. It started near County Road E and Hillcrest and ended near Grey Road and Wildcat Road around 3:35 p.m. Winds were estimated at 70 mph.
Dane County tornado
What they're saying:
While not in southeast Wisconsin, the same storm system produced another tornado.
The NWS confirmed an EF-0 in Mazomanie, roughly 24 miles west of Madison, touched down around 1:15 p.m. It had maximum wind speeds around 80 mph.
Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.