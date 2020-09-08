Daily Forecast Update
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs
Light rain and drizzle continue tonight with temperatures in the 50s.
More light rain and drizzle on Thursday, windy and cool with a high in the middle 50s.
Rain continues in the forecast through Saturday with a gradual warm up.
The sun returns Sunday and into early next week.
Tonight: Light rain and drizzle.
Low: 50°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind: NE 10-20
Wednesday: Windy with light rain and drizzle.
High: 55°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind: NE 15-25
Thursday: Light rain and drizzle.
AM Low: 50° High: 57°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind: NE 5-15
Friday: Light rain and drizzle.
AM Low: 52° High: 63°
Dewpoint: 53°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: T-Storms likely, warmer.
AM Low: 56° High: 70°
Dewpoint: 59°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 61° High: 73°
Dewpoint: 58°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 53° High: 68°
Dewpoint: 50°
Wind: E 5-10