Daily Forecast Update

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Light rain and drizzle continue tonight with temperatures in the 50s.

More light rain and drizzle on Thursday, windy and cool with a high in the middle 50s.

Rain continues in the forecast through Saturday with a gradual warm up.

The sun returns Sunday and into early next week.

Tonight: Light rain and drizzle.

Low: 50°

Dewpoint: 51°

Wind: NE 10-20

Wednesday: Windy with light rain and drizzle.

High: 55°

Dewpoint: 51°

Wind: NE 15-25

Thursday: Light rain and drizzle.

AM Low: 50° High: 57°

Dewpoint: 51°

Wind: NE 5-15

Friday: Light rain and drizzle.

AM Low: 52° High: 63°

Dewpoint: 53°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: T-Storms likely, warmer.

AM Low: 56° High: 70°

Dewpoint: 59°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 61° High: 73°

Dewpoint: 58°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 68°

Dewpoint: 50°

Wind: E 5-10