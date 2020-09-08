Expand / Collapse search

Daily Forecast Update

By
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Weather Forecast
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Light rain and drizzle continue tonight with temperatures in the 50s.
More light rain and drizzle on Thursday, windy and cool with a high in the middle 50s.
Rain continues in the forecast through Saturday with a gradual warm up.
The sun returns Sunday and into early next week.

Tonight:  Light rain and drizzle.
Low:      50°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind:     NE 10-20

Wednesday: Windy with light rain and drizzle.
High:     55°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind:     NE 15-25

Thursday: Light rain and drizzle.
AM Low:   50°                    High:  57°
Dewpoint: 51°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Friday:   Light rain and drizzle.
AM Low:   52°                    High:  63°
Dewpoint: 53°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Saturday: T-Storms likely, warmer.
AM Low:   56°                    High:  70°
Dewpoint: 59°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   61°                    High:  73°
Dewpoint: 58°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   53°                    High:  68°
Dewpoint: 50°
Wind:     E 5-10