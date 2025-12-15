Milwaukee Weather: A big warm-up coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Dangerous cold lingers early Monday with wind chills well below zero, but temperatures begin rising later in the day as winds turn southwest.

Highs climb into the low 20s Monday, then continue warming into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday through Thursday, with some areas of southeast Wisconsin possibly reaching 40 degrees.

A cold front Tuesday night brings breezy conditions but little to no precipitation.

The most active weather arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday, when rain is likely during the day before a possible transition to a wintry mix or snow Thursday night as colder air returns.

Today: Partly sunny. Windy early then calming.

High: 22°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 12°

Wind: SW 3-5

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Windy.

High: 38°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 28° High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Chance for rain. Mild. Snow or mix precipitation may return as temperatures cool late day.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny. Cooler.

AM Low: 8° High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.

AM Low: 22° High: 40°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

