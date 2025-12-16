Milwaukee Weather: Windy and mild, rain coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin will see milder weather through early Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and breezy southwest winds Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dry conditions continue through Wednesday evening. Rain becomes increasingly likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with most areas picking up measurable rainfall.
A strong cold front Thursday afternoon and evening will cause temperatures to fall rapidly, changing any lingering precipitation to light snow with little accumulation.
By Thursday night, lows drop into the single digits inland, freezing any wet surfaces and creating a heightened risk for icy roads and sidewalks.
Today: Morning sun then becoming cloudy. Windy and milder.
High: 38°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 28°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonal.
High: 36°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Thursday: Windy with a chance of rain/snow. Mild.
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: NW 15-25
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.
AM Low: 11° High: 26°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Mild.
AM Low: 17° High: 40°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 16° High: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.