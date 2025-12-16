Milwaukee Weather: Windy and mild, rain coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin will see milder weather through early Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and breezy southwest winds Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry conditions continue through Wednesday evening. Rain becomes increasingly likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with most areas picking up measurable rainfall.

A strong cold front Thursday afternoon and evening will cause temperatures to fall rapidly, changing any lingering precipitation to light snow with little accumulation.

By Thursday night, lows drop into the single digits inland, freezing any wet surfaces and creating a heightened risk for icy roads and sidewalks.

Today: Morning sun then becoming cloudy. Windy and milder.

High: 38°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 28°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonal.

High: 36°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Thursday: Windy with a chance of rain/snow. Mild.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: NW 15-25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.

AM Low: 11° High: 26°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Mild.

AM Low: 17° High: 40°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 16° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10





